* Meetings set with leaders of France, Italy, Spain, ECB
* Chance to urge stronger backstops ahead of summit
* US open to Europe making loans to IMF as crisis tool
(Recasts lead, updates with comments from briefing by senior
Treasury official)
By Glenn Somerville and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner is set to urge key European officials to take
decisive action next week at a make-or-break summit to prevent
a debt crisis from turning into runaway contagion.
Treasury announced Geithner will meet French President
Nicolas Sarkozy, new Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, and
Spanish Prime Minister-elect Mariano Rajoy on the Dec. 6-8
trip, which will include stops in Frankfurt, Berlin, Paris,
Marseille and Milan.
At a briefing later, a senior Treasury official said
President Obama had asked Geithner to make the trip and said he
would be ready to offer insights and suggestions to the
Europeans as they refine their own plans.
The official indicated that European countries had held
discussions with the International Monetary Fund about
providing bilateral loans that could be used to bolster its
resources.
CONGRESS WATCHING WARILY
But the senior Treasury official said the United States was
not planning to make such loans to the IMF and said the
lender's resources were adequate.
There did not seem to be a case currently for the United
States to try to augment the IMF's resources, nor would
Congress likely be willing to do so, the official indicated.
Having euro zone governments provide bilateral loans to the
IMF from national central banks could be one way for Europe to
meet international demands that the region use more of its own
money to tame the crisis.
The IMF could then lend the money to governments that
needed the extra support.
Within the eurozone, lending through national central banks
would circumvent any concern that the European Central Bank was
funding profligate governments.
The U.S. Treasury official said it was important that
countries like Italy and Spain, which are trying to get their
debts under control, continue to have access to funds at
reasonable borrowing rates.
The official said Europe has resources to cope with its
crisis but has to muster the political will to do so and to
shore up its own firewall to keep the situation from infecting
other larger economies.
Both Geithner and Obama have been vocal in warning that a
wider crisis would hurt a still-fragile U.S. recovery. Geithner
has urged Europe to eliminate the threat of "cascading
defaults."
EVERYONE AT RISK
The Treasury's chief economist, Jan Eberly, on Friday
said a European recession brought about by the debt crisis
would pose serious risks to the U.S. economy, with 15 percent
of total U.S. exports going to the euro-zone's 17 member
countries.
"That's a substantial exposure from U.S. economy to
what happens in Europe, so that's absolutely a source of
concern," Eberly, the assistant secretary for economic policy,
told reporters.
She added that the United States should continue and
expand its fiscal support in the face of such risks from
Europe.
Geithner will start his trip in Frankfurt, where he will
meet with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann. The ECB under
Draghi, who took the bank's helm at the start of November, has
shown willingness to take bolder steps to ease the crisis.
Among steps likely to be discussed at the Dec. 9 European
Union summit is greater ECB purchases of euro-zone sovereign
bonds, an action that Germany wants tied to tougher budget
controls for bloc members.
Geithner will meet with German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble in Berlin before traveling to Paris on Dec.
7 to meet with Sarkozy and French Finance Minister Francois
Baroin. Later that day he will fly to Marseille for a meeting
with Rajoy. He will meet with Monti on Dec. 8 in Milan before
returning to Washington.
Geithner will not stay for the Dec. 9 EU summit in
Brussels, which follows a string of half-measures agreed to by
European leaders over nearly two years. Those measures failed
to stop bond market contagion spreading from Greece to Ireland,
Portugal and now Italy and Spain.
In September, Geithner attended an EU finance ministers
meeting in Poland to urge more fiscal stimulus and suggest ways
the firepower of the European-International Monetary Fund
bailout facilities could be boosted. While a number of
ministers welcomed his input, some gave him a cool
reception.
(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Andrew Hay)