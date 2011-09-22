WASHINGTON, Sept 22 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that the European debt crisis and the political divisions in the United States were the biggest threats to the global economy.

Earlier this year, soaring oil prices and the Japan earthquake slowed economic growth substantially, but Geithner said those two "shocks" have started to fade.

"The two other clouds still over us are the European crisis and the deep concern that you can see across the world and around the country about whether the political system in the United States is up to the challenges we face," Geithner said before weekend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington.

"Not just the near term challenges of supporting an economy still healing from crisis, but a long term challenges of growth and competitiveness and fiscal sustainability," he said. ( Reporting by Rachelle Younglai, editing by W Simon )