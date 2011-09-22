WASHINGTON, Sept 22 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Thursday that the European debt crisis
and the political divisions in the United States were the
biggest threats to the global economy.
Earlier this year, soaring oil prices and the Japan
earthquake slowed economic growth substantially, but Geithner
said those two "shocks" have started to fade.
"The two other clouds still over us are the European crisis
and the deep concern that you can see across the world and
around the country about whether the political system in the
United States is up to the challenges we face," Geithner said
before weekend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and
the World Bank in Washington.
"Not just the near term challenges of supporting an economy
still healing from crisis, but a long term challenges of growth
and competitiveness and fiscal sustainability," he said.
( Reporting by Rachelle Younglai, editing by W Simon )