WASHINGTON, July 25 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Wednesday will face tough questions from
lawmakers on whether he acted swiftly to address problems with
the setting of the benchmark interest rate Libor when he was the
head of the New York Federal Reserve.
Geithner has already publicly defended his actions twice in
interviews and has said he not only made recommendations to U.K.
authorities on how to enhance the credibility of the Libor rate
but that he also alerted U.S. regulators to potential
wrongdoing.
Barclays Plc has since admitted to giving false
information as part of setting the interest rate in a settlement
with U.S. and U.K. authorities and dozens of big banks such as
JPMorgan Chase & Co are under investigation.
The House Financial Services Committee has asked the New
York Fed for all communications going back to August 2007 with
the banks that helped set Libor, or the London interbank offered
rate.
The first trove of documents from the New York Fed showed
that Barclays had flagged concerns as early as 2007 and that
Geithner sent the email to Bank of England Governor Mervyn King
in June 2008 with the Libor recommendations.
In prepared testimony for the House panel hearing, Geithner
does not mention Libor. The hearing had been scheduled to
examine the work of the powerful new financial system supervisor
also known as the Financial Stability Oversight Council.
This will be lawmakers first opportunity to question
Geithner. Last week, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told lawmakers
that the process for setting the rate was structurally flawed
and said reforms were in the hands of the private U.K. banking
group responsible for Libor.
(Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Andrea Ricci)