(Corrects spelling of Geithner in headline)
By Rachelle Younglai and Pedro da Costa
WASHINGTON, July 25 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner, under pressure for not doing enough to stop
fraudulent manipulation of a key benchmark interest rate, told
lawmakers on Wednesday he alerted the appropriate authorities
"early on."
Geithner said he became aware of the problem in 2008, when
he was president of the New York Federal Reserve, an influential
bank regulator. That contradicts a statement from the New York
Fed saying the institution knew about problems with Libor as
early as 2007.
"At that time, this is in the spring of 2008, we took a very
careful look at these concerns, we thought those concerns were
justified," Geithner said. "And we took the initiative to bring
those concerns to the attention of the broader U.S. regulatory
community, including all the agencies that have responsibility
for market manipulation and abuse."
Geithner has repeatedly defended his actions, saying that he
told the British authorities, who oversee the British Bankers'
Association that sets Libor.
Barclays Plc has since admitted to giving false
information as part of setting the interest rate in a settlement
with U.S. and UK authorities. Dozens of big banks, such as
JPMorgan Chase & Co, are under investigation.
The House Financial Services Committee has asked the New
York Fed for all communications going back to August 2007 with
the banks that helped set Libor, or the London interbank offered
rate.
The first trove of documents from the New York Fed showed
that Barclays had flagged concerns as early as 2007 and that
Geithner sent the email to Bank of England Governor Mervyn King
in June 2008 with the Libor recommendations.
Last week, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told lawmakers the
process for setting the rate was structurally flawed and said
reforms were in the hands of the private UK banking group
responsible for Libor.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)