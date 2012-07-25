(Adds more from Geithner on Libor)
WASHINGTON, July 25 Below are highlights from a House Financial
Services Committee hearing on Wednesday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner, where he addresses financial oversight and his handling of the Libor
manipulation scandal.
GEITHNER ON ACTIONS TO WARN ABOUT LIBOR:
"In my judgment the regulators did the necessary appropriate thing in this
context and started that process very early. These concerns were in the public
domain.
"Having looked into these concerns and believed they were a problem we took
the initiative to brief the broader regulatory community so they had the
information, even though it was in the press, and we pushed the British to
resolve it. We did that very early and very very quickly."
GEITHNER ON WHEN HE KNEW ABOUT LIBOR CONCERNS:
"There was a lot of concern in the market, a lot of talk in the financial
markets, much of it was ultimately published in major newspapers of record,
about not just the potential that banks could misrepresent what they were paying
to borrow, but they were actually doing that.
"We, at least I, first learned about those concerns in the early parts of
spring of 2008 and we acted very quickly at that stage.
"We learned about it through a variety of different ways."
GEITHNER ON NEW YORK FED ACTIONS ON LIBOR IN 2008:
"At the New York Fed, I believe we did the necessary appropriate thing very
early in the process."
"We were worried about (LIBOR), we were concerned about it, and that is why
we did what we did at that point, despite all of those other preoccupations."
GEITHNER ON RECOMMENDATIONS TO BRITISH ON LIBOR REFORMS:
"In the detailed recommendations we gave to the British we identified a
series of specific things that would make it untenable for this rate to be
affected by the banks' incentive to lower their reported cost of funds.
"We gave them very specific detailed changes for doing that. If those had
been adopted sooner, you would limit this risk going forward."
GEITHNER ON BRIEFING REGULATORS ON LIBOR IN 2008:
"In 2008, as the financial crisis intensified and there were broader
concerns about the financial strength of banks, European banks were having a
tougher time raising dollars, those Libor rates began to rise. And there was a
lot of concern in the market that the way the rate was structured made it
vulnerable to misreporting. Those concerns were widely available in the market
and they were published in the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times among
other publications.
"At that time, this is in the spring of 2008, we took a very careful look at
these concerns, we thought those concerns were justified. And we took the
initiative to bring those concerns to the attention of the broader U.S.
regulatory community, including all the agencies that have responsibility for
market manipulation and abuse.
"I briefed the president's working group on financial markets. The members
of that group included the CFTC the SEC and the Fed. Justice is not a member of
that committee."
