WASHINGTON Oct 4 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will attend an Oct. 14-15 meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Paris, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Geithner will join other finance ministers as well as central bank governors from rich and emerging market nations that make up the G20.

Treasury said the group will discuss the state of the global economic recovery and the reinvigorated effort to support growth, jobs, and financial stability.

(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Kenneth Barry)