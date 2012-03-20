WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said o n T uesday Washington will keep looking for ways to effectively put pressure on Iran and is getting help from Europe, Japan, China and South Korea.

"We have had much broader cooperation even beyond Europe because you're seeing Japan, South Korea, China and countries around the world really moving with us to tighten up" sanctions against Iran, Geithner told a congressional committee hearing. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)