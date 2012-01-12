* Japan's cooperation welcome sign for U.S. foreign policy
TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan pledged on Thursday to
take concrete action to cut Iranian oil imports in response to
an appeal for support from visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner, as Washington steps up efforts to sanction
Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme.
Geithner welcomed Tokyo's cooperation, an encouraging sign
for U.S. foreign policy after China rebuffed U.S. sanctions
aimed at starving Iran of the oil revenues that provide the
country of 74 million people with a vital economic support.
Iran faces the prospects of cutbacks in oil sales from its
top buyers including China and Japan. The European Union, a
major buyer, has committed to banning imports of Iranian oil.
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Iranian crude makes
up 10 percent of Japan's overall oil imports.
"We would like to take action concretely to further reduce
(that) in a planned manner," he said after meeting Geithner.
"On the other hand, we need some time in non-crude oil
related areas, so I asked the Secretary to take Japan's
situation into consideration."
Cutting Iranian crude imports would not be without risks for
Japan. It relies on imports for its energy needs and has to
import more fuel to make up for waning use of nuclear power
following last year's nuclear power plant disaster in Fukushima.
"It would cause immense damage if they were cut to zero,"
Azumi said in a news conference, referring to Japan's Iranian
imports.
Anxiety over Iran's nuclear programme, which it says is not
for military use, could also push up oil prices and harm the
global economy.
Indeed, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda voiced concern
to Geithner about the potential impact of the U.S. sanctions on
Japan and the world economy.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura, the
government's top spokesman, later tried to soften Azumi's pledge
to reduce Iranian oil imports, saying it was one of many options
under consideration.
President Barack Obama authorised a law on December 31
imposing sanctions on financial institutions that deal with
Iran's central bank, the country's main clearing house for oil
payments.
Japan's government hopes to secure a waiver from the
sanctions for Japanese banks by reducing Iranian crude imports,
something it has started discussing with the domestic oil
industry, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.
However, sources at two major Japanese oil refiners using
Iranian crude said they had not been approached by the
government.
Azumi didn't elaborate on what he meant by "non-crude oil
related areas," but one potential issue is its repeated
intervention to weaken the yen to boost exports.
Azumi said he had meaningful discussions on currencies with
Geithner but declined to reveal the details. Geithner also
declined to comment on Japan's intervention .
CUTTING OFF IRAN CENTRAL BANK
Geithner travelled to China and Japan this week to discuss
the global economy and seek cooperation on stricter sanctions on
Iran, an OPEC member and the world's fifth-largest crude
exporter.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Treasury Neal Wolin has visited
Thailand and the Philippines to explain the new U.S. sanctions,
emphasising that countries can avoid them if they significantly
reduce their Iran oil imports.
Iran denies Western suspicions that its nuclear programme
has military goals, saying it is for purely peaceful purposes.
Washington has rejected Iran's assertion and has pressed
ahead with new sanctions.
The latest law would freeze financial institutions that deal
with Iran's central bank out of U.S. markets. The United States
can waive some institutions if it deems it necessary for energy
market stability or if the institutions' home country
significantly reduces trade with Iran.
"We are exploring ways to cut Iran's central bank off from
the global financial system. We are in the early stages of
consulting with Japan and our other allies," Geithner said.
"We appreciate the support that Japan has provided."
Japan asked the United States to waive its banks in return
for cutting Iranian oil imports, but Japan must decide how it
will lower imports and then it is up to the U.S. government to
debate whether a waiver will be granted, a Japanese finance
ministry official told reporters.
Japan will present Washington with a "menu" of possible
options in exchange for a waiver by the end of February, a
government source told Reuters last week.
The tightening noose of U.S. sanctions has set off an Asian
round of diplomacy with Middle East oil producers. Japan's
Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba asked OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia
and fellow cartel exporter the United Arab Emirates to supply
the Asian buyer with more oil.
China's Premier Wen Jiabao will visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE
and Qatar in a trip beginning this weekend. The prime minister
of South Korea, another major buyer of Iranian crude, is due to
visit the UAE and Oman from Friday.
China gave no hint on Wednesday of giving ground to U.S.
demands to curb Iran's oil revenues, rejecting Washington's
sanctions on Tehran as overstepping. Iran is China's
third-largest crude supplier.
U.S. officials sounded more optimistic, saying they will
focus more on China's actions than on its public statements.
However, China has reduced crude purchases from Iran for
January and February in a dispute over contract pricing terms.
India faces pressure to cut crude purchases from Iran, but
policy and industry officials have sent mixed messages on future
plans with one unnamed cabinet minister on Thursday saying the
country would continue to do business with Tehran.
The European Union is more sympathetic to U.S. pressure on
Iran. EU foreign minister are expected to agree on a ban on
imports of Iranian crude oil on January 23.
