TOKYO Jan 12 Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner welcomed Japan's support of the U.S. campaign to toughen sanctions on Iran on Thursday, and the Japanese finance minister pledged to steadily reduce oil imports from Iran.

Geithner, speaking in a joint news conference with Finance Minister Jun Azumi, also said European officials are making progress in solving their sovereign debt crisis but need stronger firewalls to ensure their progress.

Geithner travelled to China and Japan this week to discuss the global economy and seek cooperation on stricter sanctions on Iran to curb its disputed nuclear programme.

Iran denies Western suspicions that its nuclear programme has military goals, saying it is for purely peaceful purposes. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)