TOKYO Jan 12 Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner welcomed Japan's support of the U.S. campaign to
toughen sanctions on Iran on Thursday, and the Japanese finance
minister pledged to steadily reduce oil imports from Iran.
Geithner, speaking in a joint news conference with Finance
Minister Jun Azumi, also said European officials are making
progress in solving their sovereign debt crisis but need
stronger firewalls to ensure their progress.
Geithner travelled to China and Japan this week to discuss
the global economy and seek cooperation on stricter sanctions on
Iran to curb its disputed nuclear programme.
Iran denies Western suspicions that its nuclear programme
has military goals, saying it is for purely peaceful purposes.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)