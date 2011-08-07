WASHINGTON Aug 7 U.S. President Barack Obama asked Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner to remain in his post and is pleased that he has decided to do that, the White House said on Sunday.

"The president asked Secretary Geithner to stay on at Treasury and welcomes his decision," White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.

Geithner had been mulling leaving once Washington agreed to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Mohammad Zargham)