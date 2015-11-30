CHICAGO Nov 30 A group of U.S. scientists and
activists on Monday called for a global ban on the use of new
tools to edit the genes of human embryos, in a report issued a
day before a major international meeting in Washington to
discuss the ethical and policy issues surrounding the
technology.
A technological innovation that can strategically edit out
specific stretches of DNA could ultimately lead to the genetic
modification of children, and should be halted before it starts
being used, scientists at the Center for Genetics and Society
and the activist group Friends of the Earth argued in their
report.
"Once the process begins, there will be no going back. This
is a line we must not cross," said Pete Shanks, a consulting
researcher with the Center for Genetics and Society and author
of the report.
Advocates say the technology, CRISPR/Cas9, can speed the day
that scientists can prevent heritable diseases. Opponents worry
about unknown effects on future generations and the temptation
for future parents to pay for genetic enhancements such as
greater intelligence or athletic ability.
CRISPR/Cas9 allows scientists to manipulate genes like the
"find and replace" function in word processing changes text.
Scientists introduce enzymes that bind to a mutated gene, such
as one associated with disease, and then replace or repair it.
The technique, if used to alter the DNA of human sperm,
eggs, or embryos, holds the promise of eliminating a host of
inherited diseases. But many scientists worry that this could
produce unknown effects on future generations, since the changes
are passed on to offspring.
Scientists note that the gene-editing techniques can also be
used to alter the DNA of non-reproductive cells to repair
diseased genes. The objections come to so-called "germline
editing" in which reproductive cells are modified.
In May, the White House endorsed a ban on germline editing
pending further study of the ethical issues.
The latest report was released on the eve of a summit
convened by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and its
counterparts from China and the United Kingdom, following a
series of events this year that have brought new urgency to the
debate.
In March, a group of scientists led by one key developer of
the CRISPR technique called for a voluntary research ban on the
use of the technology for germline editing, reflecting fears
about safety and eugenics. Shortly after that, a team of Chinese
scientists reported carrying out the first experiment to alter
the DNA of human embryos.
That news ignited an outcry from some scientists, though
others defended the Chinese research as careful and safe since
it used only non-viable human embryos.
Friends of the Earth, an environmental group, has also been
a leading opponent of genetically modified foods, including a
recently approved salmon that grows faster than its wild
cousins. The Center for Genetics and Society, founded in 2001,
advocates for close oversight of human biotechnology.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen. Editing by Jonathan Weber and
David Gregorio)