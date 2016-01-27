China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON Jan 27 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, with higher operating margins for its aerospace and information systems segments.
The company's earnings rose to $764 million, with diluted earnings per share at $2.40, on $7.8 billion in revenues. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Susan Heavey)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)