WASHINGTON Jan 27 General Dynamics Corp, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, with higher operating margins for its aerospace and information systems segments.

The company's earnings rose to $764 million, with diluted earnings per share at $2.40, on $7.8 billion in revenues. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Susan Heavey)