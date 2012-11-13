WASHINGTON Nov 13 Anonymous harassing emails
that Tampa socialite Jill Kelley turned over to the FBI
contained information about the movements of CIA Director David
Petraeus which was not publicly available, a law enforcement
source told Reuters.
The fact that the emails' author - later determined to be
Petraeus' mistress Paula Broadwell - knew confidential
information about the CIA chief's activities was one of the main
reasons the FBI felt compelled to launch an in-depth
investigation into their origin and motivation, the source said.
The emails, which a second law enforcement source said
included warnings to Kelley, a family friend of Petraeus, that
the writer knew "what you were doing," were sent to Kelley by a
sender who used several fake email addresses.
Disturbed that the anonymous emailer had confidential
information about Petraeus' whereabouts, the FBI obtained an
administrative subpoena empowering them to examine the email
accounts from which the messages were sent to discover the
sender's identity, one of the sources said.
Armed with the subpoena, investigators learned that the
harassing messages were sent to Kelley by Broadwell, who had
written a Petraeus biography. Upon further investigation of
Broadwell and her email accounts, investigators discovered
additional emails implicating the CIA director and Broadwell in
an extra-marital affair, the two sources said.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss law
enforcement investigations.
Petraeus announced on Friday he was resigning and
acknowledged an affair. The scandal this week expanded to
include Marine General John Allen, commander of U.S. forces in
Afghanistan, whose separate communications with Kelley are now
under investigation.
Attempts to reach Broadwell have been unsuccessful, and
Petraeus has made no public comment since he resigned.
The law enforcement sources said that as the investigation
proceeded, officials sought to determine whether any law or
national security regulation had been broken. After interviews
were conducted with Broadwell and Petraeus before the U.S.
presidential election, investigators tentatively determined that
they had no reason to believe Petraeus had broken any law.
The FBI's office in Charlotte, North Carolina, confirmed
that on Monday FBI agents visited Broadwell's house, conducting
what a law enforcement source described as a search for which
Broadwell had granted her consent. Some national security
officials have expressed concern, based on Broadwell's public
statements and some news reports, that Broadwell may have had
access to classified information.
One of the law enforcement sources said that despite the
search of Broadwell's house, at this point it still appeared
most likely the FBI's investigation related to Broadwell would
be closed without criminal charges.