* Developments could quash hopes for early end to case
* Obama sees "no evidence" of security breach in Petraeus,
Allen cases
* Former CIA chief agrees to testify to Congress on Benghazi
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 A computer used by Paula
Broadwell, the woman whose affair with CIA director David
Petraeus led to his resignation, contained substantial
classified information that should have been stored under more
secure conditions, law enforcement and national security
officials said on Wednesday.
The contents of the classified material and how Broadwell
acquired it remain under investigation, the officials said. They
spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized
to comment publicly.
But the quantity of classified material found on the
computer was significant enough to warrant a continuing
investigation, the officials told Reuters.
President Barack Obama told a news conference on Wednesday
there was no indication so far that any classified information
had been disclosed as a result of the scandal.
Obama also said he would refrain for now from judging
whether he should have been told earlier than last Wednesday
about the probe involving his CIA chief.
"I am withholding judgment with respect to how the entire
process surrounding General Petraeus came up. We don't have all
the information yet," Obama told a White House news conference.
The president noted that had he known earlier, he might have
been open to accusations of interference in a politically
sensitive law enforcement matter.
As a reserve officer in military intelligence, Broadwell -
co-author of a biography on Petraeus - had security clearances
that gave her access to classified material, several officials
said. Government rules require such material to be stored in
secure locations or computers.
Two officials familiar with the case said that one question
investigators are asking was whether Broadwell followed
government rules for handling classified information.
Late Monday, FBI investigators searched Broadwell's
residence in Charlotte, North Carolina, an action that officials
said occurred with Broadwell's consent.
Attempts to reach Broadwell, who has remained mainly out of
the public eye, have been unsuccessful. She was seen late
Tuesday at her brother's home in Washington, D.C.
During the FBI investigation that led to the discovery of
the affair between Petraeus and Broadwell, both individuals
denied that Petraeus had supplied her with any classified
information and the FBI accepted those explanations, law
enforcement sources have said.
CRIMINAL CHARGES UNLIKELY
Law enforcement officials also have said that they believe
the continuing FBI probe into the matter is likely to end
without criminal charges. If Broadwell is found to have
mishandled classified information, she could face action under
administrative security regulations.
Still, the latest developments could quash hopes among some
at the Justice Department and in Congress for a quick end to a
scandal that this week also ensnared the commander of U.S. and
NATO forces in Afghanistan, Marine General John Allen.
Petraeus has made no public statement since he announced his
resignation as CIA chief on Friday.
The retired four-star Army general has agreed, however, to
testify to Congress about the attack on the U.S. consulate in
Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, amid questions over
the CIA's actions before, during and after the assault on Sept.
11, 2012.
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Dianne Feinstein said
Petraeus was willing to testify about the Benghazi attack but
the timing had not yet been decided, a spokesman for the
California Democrat said.
U.S. lawmakers demanded on Wednesday to know more about the
timeline of the FBI's probe into Petraeus' affair with
Broadwell.
Representative Lamar Smith, the Texas Republican who heads
the House Judiciary Committee, wrote FBI Director Robert Mueller
asking for both a timeline and whether Petraeus is the focus of
a criminal probe.
There is no protocol in federal law that would have required
senior officials - such as Mueller or Attorney General Eric
Holder - to inform the president about the Petraeus
investigation sooner, a former Justice Department official said.
The most recent written guidance was issued in 2007 by
Michael Mukasey, then the attorney general. The Justice
Department should advise the White House about a criminal matter
"only where it is important for the performance of the
president's duties and where appropriate from a law enforcement
perspective," the memo reads. It leaves interpretation of those
terms to the attorney general and the deputy attorney general.
"It's the quintessential judgment call for an attorney
general to decide whether to share this information and when to
share it with the White House," the former official said. "But
this was Attorney General Holder's call to make."
Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta,
speaking in Perth, Australia, warned against jumping to
conclusions over the actions of Allen, a day after placing him
under investigation in connection with the Petraeus scandal.
Allen, who denies any wrongdoing, is being investigated for
potentially inappropriate communications with Jill Kelley, a
Florida socialite who is at the center of the Petraeus case.
PRAISE FOR ALLEN IN AFGHANISTAN
Panetta defended his decision to refer the case to the
Pentagon's inspector general, but praised Allen's work as
Afghanistan commander, a position he retains despite the probe.
"No one should leap to any conclusions here," Panetta said.
"He certainly has my continued confidence to lead our forces
and continue the fight."
Defense officials and people close to Petraeus say neither
he nor Allen had a romantic relationship with Kelley, a
37-year-old wife and mother who is described as a prominent
presence in military circles in Tampa.
She may have been seen as a rival by Broadwell, who sent
Kelley a series of anonymous, harassing emails which touched off
an investigation that uncovered evidence of an affair between
Petraeus and Broadwell, according to a law enforcement source.
Allen and Kelley communicated often enough over the past two
years to produce between 20,000 and 30,000 pages of email and
other messages, which were turned over to Defense Department
investigators on Sunday.
A senior defense official told Reuters the messages were
seen as inappropriate because they were "flirtatious" in nature,
not because they dealt with sensitive information.
But another U.S. official said the Pentagon only decided to
refer the matter for investigation after an initial look found
the communications to be of "a sufficient character" to warrant
further review.