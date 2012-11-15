BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
WASHINGTON Nov 14 General David Petraeus, who stepped down from his post as CIA director after the revelation of an extramarital affair, is scheduled to testify on Friday at a closed-door congressional hearing about the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence said in a statement on Wednesday that Petraeus will testify on Friday morning.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.