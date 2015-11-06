CHICAGO Nov 6 Just as 23andMe has made peace
with the US Food and Drug Administration, another
direct-to-consumer genetics company is testing the regulatory
waters with the launch of a $249 DNA test designed to predict
drug response.
The test, from tiny startup DNA4Life based in Mandeville,
Louisiana, comes in the wake of 23andMe's two-year tussle with
the FDA over its direct-to-consumer personal DNA testing
service, which the FDA ordered off the market in 2013.
Last month, 23andMe relaunched its service with a limited
number of genetic tests for carrier screening - tests that show
whether an individual carries genes associated with 36 different
disorders that could be passed on to a child.
But the agency has yet to approve direct-to-consumer tests
for pharmacogenetics, a field experts believe could be much
riskier in the hands of consumers, who might use the information
to make decisions about the drugs they are taking.
Richard Zimmer, chief executive of DNA4Life, said he has
been watching developments at the FDA closely and said his
regulatory advisers believe the test does not need FDA approval.
Zimmer said tests such as his are regulated as lab-developed
tests under guidelines established by the Clinical Laboratory
Improvement Amendments or CLIA, which do not require companies
to prove clinical validity or usefulness in aiding patient care.
In response to a query by Reuters, FDA spokesman Eric Pahon
said the agency "actively regulates genetic tests sold directly
to consumers, including pharmacogenetics tests, to make sure
they are safe and do what they claim to do."
"Without FDA oversight, the safety and efficacy of the tests
have not been determined and could potentially lead to patient
harm," Pahon said.
When told of FDA's stance, Zimmer said, "We would be
delighted to have a conversation with the FDA," but added that
it is not under the agency's purview. "Of course, the government
can do what it likes."
Currently, pharmacogenetics tests are ordered directly by a
treating physician and are not available to consumers. One,
GeneSight, made by Assurex Health, is covered by Medicare and
some insurers. Out of pocket, GeneSight costs more than $3,000.
To get DNA4Life's $249 test and report, consumers must agree
to share their results with their doctor and answer a few
screening questions. A network of DNA4Life doctors uses those
answers to determine whether to order the test, which assesses
12 common genes affecting drug metabolism and response.
It is a setup similar to one used by Pathway Genomics, which
in September launched a DNA cancer screening test for healthy
people. They, too, offered online screening tests
and physician ordering. Just a few weeks after the launch, FDA
sent Pathway a warning letter expressing concern that test could
harm public health.
For Zimmer, the push is personal, born out of the
experiences of his 16-year-old daughter, who suffered with
severe depression while her doctor tried to find the right
medication and dose to treat her. Zimmer believes consumers
should have access to their own data through an affordable test.
Dr. Keith Stewart of Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized
Medicine said there are no direct-to-consumer pharmacogenetic
tests and "at this point, FDA approval is likely to be
required."
Stewart said studies showing the tests are clinically
valuable are "few and far between," and those that have been
done have been sponsored by the testing companies.
The problem, said pharmacogenetics expert Dr. Josh Peterson
of Vanderbilt University, is that patients, and even doctors,
struggle to understand what to do with the results.
"I think that is one of the FDA's concerns," he said. "I'm
an internist. That would be one of my concerns as well."
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Andrew Hay)