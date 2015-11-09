(Adds more information from letter, context, byline)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO Nov 9 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration sent a letter to privately held gene testing
company DNA4Life over the company's sale of an unapproved
direct-to-consumer gene test to predict drug response.
In its letter, posted on Monday, the agency said it was
unable to identify any FDA clearance for the company's test. The
letter follows 23andMe's limited relaunch last month of a series
of direct-to-consumer (DTC) tests after the agency ordered the
tests off the market.
DNA4Life told Reuters in an earlier interview that it did
not believe it needed FDA approval to sell its test.
DNA4Life, based in Mandeville, Louisiana did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
In its letter, the FDA said the company's test appears to
meet the definition of a medical device, which requires
marketing approval. The agency said the company needs to provide
evidence that the device has been approved or information
regarding why it believes the test does not require FDA
approval.
In a statement sent to Reuters last week, FDA spokesman
Eric Pahon said the FDA believes that "certain types of tests
are being appropriately offered through the DTC model, but
others may need to demonstrate that they are safe and effective
and that appropriate controls are in place to mitigate risks."
The letter comes in the wake of 23andMe's two-year tussle
with the FDA over its direct-to-consumer personal DNA testing
service, which the FDA ordered off the market in 2013.
Last month, 23andMe relaunched its service with a limited
number of genetic tests for carrier screening - tests that show
whether an individual carries genes associated with 36 different
disorders that could be passed on to a child.
23andMe still does not have FDA approval to resume the sale
of tests that predict drug response.
Experts in pharmacogenetics believe those tests could be
much riskier in the hands of consumers, who might use the
information to make decisions about the drugs they are taking.
