March 24 Anne Hathaway, Julianne Moore and some
30 other Hollywood actors and directors added their voice on
Thursday to entertainment industry threats to boycott Georgia if
the U.S. state's governor signs a new law seen as discriminating
against gay people.
Movie and TV studios 21st Century Fox, NBC
Universal and Time Warner joined Walt Disney
, AMC, Viacom and Marvel Entertainment in either
opposing the bill, or saying they would take their productions
elsewhere.
Lured by tax incentives, more than 240 film and TV shows
were filmed in Georgia last year, bringing an estimated $1.7
billion into the state. They included AMC's hit zombie TV series
"The Walking Dead," Disney's "Ant-Man" film and Lionsgate
Entertainment Corp's "Allegiant" movie.
The controversial bill, passed by the Georgia state
legislature last week, declares that no pastor can be forced to
perform a same-sex wedding. Faith-based groups could not be
forced to hire or retain an employee whose beliefs run counter
to the organization, while churches and religious schools would
have the right to reject holding events for people or groups to
whom they object.
Georgia's Republican Governor Nathan Deal has said he will
not sign a bill that allows discrimination. He has until May 3
to decide whether or not to sign the measure into law.
The Weinstein Co said in a statement that it planned to film
a biopic of late comedian Richard Pryor in Georgia later this
year "but will move the production if this unlawful bill is
enacted." It called the measure "sanctioned bigotry."
Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and "Glee" creator
Ryan Murphy joined Hathaway and Moore in signing a petition
addressed to Deal expressing concern that the bill would
"sanction discrimination against LGBT people and others in
Georgia."
"We will plan to take our business elsewhere if any
legislation sanctioning discrimination is signed into state
law," said the petition, organized by the gay rights
organization, the Human Rights Campaign.
The Human Rights Campaign noted that only California and New
York have a larger entertainment industry footprint than Georgia
and both those states have laws protecting against
discrimination.
The entertainment industry is the latest group to come out
in force against the Georgia law. More than 300 companies,
including Google, Coca-Cola, and Delta Air
Lines have urged that it be dropped. The NFL said last
week that if the bill is signed, Atlanta could lose the
opportunity to host any future Super Bowls.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)