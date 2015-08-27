ATLANTA Aug 27 A Georgia family filed a civil lawsuit in Atlanta on Thursday against a popular American restaurant chain, Gordon Biersch Brewing Company, alleging that one of its managers got drunk at work before killing a motorcyclist on his way home.

Nathan Krohn, 33, of greater Atlanta, was charged by police with drunken driving and vehicular homicide after he went the wrong way down a road in northwest Atlanta on June 15 and killed Elijah Robinson, 43, father of three children and owner of a towing company.

The suit alleges that Krohn, the general manager of a Gordon Biersch restaurant in Atlanta, drank heavily while at work, was served alcohol by his employees, allowed to continue to drink while apparently intoxicated and then allowed to drive.

Krohn has plead not guilty.

"I've never seen a case like this," the Robinson family's Atlanta attorney, Eugene Felton, said. "Here the patron doing the drinking is also the boss and they're the ones that are supposed to keep others from drinking too much."

Gordon Biersch Brewing Company, based in San Jose, California, and its parent company Craftworks Restaurants and Breweries Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, are being sued along with Krohn for an undetermined amount.

Georgia state law says that a person or business establishment that serves alcohol to someone who is visibly intoxicated may be liable if they injure someone while driving drunk.

Representatives for Gordon Biersch and Craftworks did not immediately respond to email or telephone messages seeking comment. Neither Krohn nor his lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Biersch, founded in 1988, operates about 35 brew pubs in the United States and four in Taiwan, according to its website.

Craftworks, which bills itself as the largest operator of brew pubs in the United States, has 195 restaurants and employs more than 12,000 people, according to its website. (Editing by David Adams and Bill Trott)