China approves fewer GMO crop imports, hampering trade-US industry group
* China approved one new biotech product for import last year
April 29 At least six people were hurt in a shooting at an airport-based FedEx Corp. facility in Kennesaw, Georgia, early on Tuesday, WSB-TV reported.
A FedEx spokesman confirmed the shooting but provided no additional details.
"FedEx is aware of the situation," said spokesman Ben Hunt. "Our primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of our team members, first responders and others affected. FedEx is cooperating with authorities." (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Paul Thomasch)
* China approved one new biotech product for import last year
LONDON, March 21 Google vowed on Tuesday to police its websites better by ramping up staff numbers and overhauling its policies after several companies deserted the internet giant for failing to keep their adverts off hate-filled videos.
* SunPower is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender