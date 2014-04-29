April 29 At least six people were hurt in a shooting at an airport-based FedEx Corp. facility in Kennesaw, Georgia, early on Tuesday, WSB-TV reported.

A FedEx spokesman confirmed the shooting but provided no additional details.

"FedEx is aware of the situation," said spokesman Ben Hunt. "Our primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of our team members, first responders and others affected. FedEx is cooperating with authorities." (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Paul Thomasch)