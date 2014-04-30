By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, April 30
ATLANTA, April 30 A security guard for a FedEx
Corp facility in suburban Atlanta was in critical
condition on Wednesday, a day after police said he was shot by a
co-worker who also wounded five others in a blast of gunfire
before killing himself.
The suspect, package handler Geddy L. Kramer, 19, drove up
to the security guard shack at a FedEx shipping facility in
Kennesaw, Georgia, early on Tuesday and shot the 28-year-old
guard before unleashing a barrage of fire with a shotgun in the
nearby warehouse, police said.
Kramer's father issued a statement late Tuesday expressing
his deepest sympathies and condolences.
"There really are no adequate words at a time like this,"
said Scott Kramer. "Our family would appreciate our privacy at
this very difficult time."
Three other employees wounded in the attack were listed in
stable condition on Wednesday, and two people had been treated
and released, said Sharon Woods, a spokeswoman for WellStar
Kennestone Hospital in Marietta.
Kramer's father and police gave no motive for the shooting.
A FedEx employee who worked with Geddy Kramer said he was
dressed all in black and armed with a knife, gun and a cartridge
belt strapped across this chest during the attack.
Authorities searching the building after the incident found
a Molotov cocktail that appeared to have been left behind by the
gunman, said Cobb County Police spokesman Mike Bowman.
The facility, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, reopened
Wednesday morning, a FedEx spokeswoman said.
"This continues to be a difficult time for all of us at
FedEx," said spokeswoman Shea Leordeanu. "Our primary focus is
on supporting the needs of those affected by this tragic
incident."
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Gunna Dickson)