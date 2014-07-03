(Adds attorneys could not be reached, background)

ATLANTA, July 3 The director of a movie about singer Gregg Allman and two others working on the project were indicted on Thursday on involuntary manslaughter charges prompted by a deadly train crash on the film's set in southeast Georgia, prosecutors said.

A grand jury indicted "Midnight Rider" director Randall Miller, his film partner and wife, Jody Savin, and executive producer Jay Sedrish nearly five months after a camera operator was killed and six other crew members were injured during production.

Miller, Savin and Sedrish were each charged with involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespass, according to a statement from Jackie Johnson, district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

Attorneys for Miller, Savin and Sedrish were unable to be reached for comment.

Atlanta resident Sarah Elizabeth Jones, 27, died on Feb. 20 after she was struck by an oncoming train while the movie crew set up equipment to film on some train tracks and a trestle bridge in rural Wayne County near Savannah.

Authorities have said the film company, Unclaimed Freight Productions Inc, did not have permission to film on an active train track. They did have permission to be on property nearby.

The manslaughter charges against the film team could bring a possible sentence of 10 years in prison under Georgia law.

Jones' parents filed a civil suit against Miller, Allman, production companies involved with the film and the operators of the trains and owners of the land that the incident occurred on, accusing them of wrongful death through negligence. (Reporting by Rich McKay; Additional reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Eric Beech and Lisa Shumaker)