By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Dec 23 A Delta Air Lines baggage
handler has been charged with helping another man smuggle 18
handguns onto a flight from Atlanta to New York City, according
to a federal criminal complaint.
Eugene Harvey, 31, is accused of helping a former Delta
employee, Mark Quentin Henry, avoid detection of the guns by
airport security on Dec. 10 before Henry boarded a passenger jet
with the firearms in a carry-on bag, court records show.
Henry was arrested after arriving in New York, and federal
agents took Harvey into custody at his Atlanta-area home on Dec.
20, Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman Stephen Emmett
said on Tuesday.
Harvey, who made his initial court appearance in Atlanta on
Monday, is charged with firearms trafficking and illegally
entering a secured airport area, the complaint said.
He has been fired from his job, Delta Air Lines Inc
spokesman Morgan Durrant said on Tuesday.
"Delta is cooperating with authorities in this
investigation," Durrant said. "We take seriously any activity
that fails to uphold our strict commitment to the safety and
security of our customers and employees."
Henry was charged with criminal possession and sale of
firearms as part of an investigation by the New York City Police
Department, according to court records.
Federal officials accused Henry of supplying a
co-conspirator with 129 weapons, including two assault rifles,
from Georgia between May and December. The guns were sold to a
New York City undercover officer, investigators said.
Henry's cell phone showed that he called and texted Harvey
before boarding the Dec. 10 flight from Atlanta to New York's
John F. Kennedy International Airport with handguns and
ammunition in his carry-on bag, federal officials said.
Security video showed Henry passing through airport security
in Atlanta with a backpack, but U.S. officials do not believe
the guns were inside the bag at the time.
Video footage later showed the two men entering and leaving
the same airport bathroom.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Mohammad Zargham)