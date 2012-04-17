By David Beasley
| ATLANTA, April 17
ATLANTA, April 17 Low-income adults seeking
public assistance in Georgia will have to pass a drug test
before receiving benefits under a measure signed by Governor
Nathan Deal on Monday, making it the latest state to push
through the controversial testing requirement.
Supporters of the Social Responsibility and Accountability
Act said it is designed to ensure that welfare payments, called
Temporary Assistance to Needy Families, are not "diverted to
illicit drug use."
Under the law set to take effect on July 1, applicants who
fail a drug test will become ineligible to receive benefits for
a certain time period, based on the number of past test
failures.
The measure will not affect benefits for children. If a
parent fails a drug test, children can still receive payments
through another person designated by the state.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia opposed the
drug-testing requirement and believes it is unconstitutional,
Executive Director Debbie Seagraves said on Tuesday. There is no
evidence that welfare recipients are any more likely than other
groups to use illegal drugs, she said.
"You're taking a group of people and basically profiling
them," Seagraves said.
She would not say whether the ACLU plans to sue, but
previously she has predicted a lengthy court fight if the
measure became law.
ON THE BOOKS IN OTHER STATES
Two states, Michigan and Florida, have adopted similar
legislation, and a drug-testing bill is pending in the Oklahoma
Senate, according to the National Conference of State
Legislatures. The Michigan Court of Appeals in 2003 ruled that
state's law unconstitutional. Florida's law has been temporarily
blocked by a federal lawsuit.
Utah's governor last month signed a bill that requires those
applying for cash assistance to take a drug test if they are
suspected of using drugs. It also allows the state to stop
benefits for an applicant who refuses to take the test.
Georgia's Deal, a Republican, said the legislation
"guarantees that the benefits are used for their intended
purposes - to care for children and assist with job
preparation."
Republican State Senator John Albers, one of the bill's
sponsors, told Reuters earlier this year that he was confident
the Georgia legislation would withstand any legal challenges.
Welfare reform legislation passed by Congress in 1996
specifically allows states to require drug testing, he said.
(Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jackie Frank)