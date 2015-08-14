(Updates from court hearing)
By Rich McKay
ATLANTA Aug 14 A U.S. court hearing on Friday
on the fate of 18 beluga whales captured in Russia pitted
federal regulators against the Georgia aquarium seeking to bring
them to the United States.
U.S. environmental officers have said moving the whales to
the United States would hasten the depletion of the wild
population and violate the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
"No matter how you slice the data," the whale population
can't handle the losses from capture for display in zoos and
aquariums, said Clifford Stevens, a lawyer for the government.
The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, which is suing the National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) fisheries service,
says that its efforts will promote education and conservation.
The aquarium disputed the government's calculations of whale
populations and the numbers dying, whether from hunting, capture
in fishing nets, climate factors or pollution.
"The defendants have cooked the books on the numbers," said
Aquarium lawyer George Mannina, arguing that the local Russian
population is healthy. "They've created a burden that no one
could ever meet."
Also known as white whales, belugas normally swim in Arctic
or sub-Arctic waters and are classified as endangered in some
areas and as "near threatened" worldwide, according to the
aquarium.
The aquarium sued the government in September 2013 for the
right to acquire the whales, captured in 2006 off the coast of
northern Russia in the Sea of Okhotsk and currently in the care
of Russian scientists.
This was the second time the case appeared before U.S.
District Judge Amy Totenberg, who has yet to rule on arguments
heard last August when the aquarium sought access to government
documents that led up to the denial of its permit.
If the permit is denied, the whales' fate will be decided in
Russia. A court decision is not expected for several months.
Up until March 2013, the project seemed to have the green
light from NOAA, according to court filings by the aquarium.
"Agencies do change their minds sometimes," Stevens said.
If the aquarium, which already has three belugas, brings the
whales to the United States, some would remain in Atlanta on
display and the others would go to facilities across the country
including SeaWorld parks, the permit application said.
SeaWorld has come under scrutiny for its killer whale shows.
Two baby beluga whales born at the aquarium have died since
2012, although their deaths have not been raised in the case.
(Editing by Letitia Stein and Sandra Maler)