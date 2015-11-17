(Corrects to lowercase aquarium in headline)
By Rich McKay
ATLANTA Nov 17 The Georgia Aquarium called off
on Tuesday its fight to import 18 beluga whales from Russia and
said it would not challenge a federal judge's ruling to block
their arrival, handing a victory to U.S. regulators and animal
conservation groups.
The decision ends two years of litigation by the aquarium to
get federal approval to bring the whales to Atlanta and to other
facilities in the United States that had hoped to acquire them,
including SeaWorld parks.
Also known as white whales, belugas are common in the Arctic
Ocean's coastal waters and also found in subarctic waters,
according to the National Geographic website.
According to the aquarium, they are classified as endangered
in some areas and as "near threatened" worldwide.
The Atlanta-based aquarium issued a statement criticizing
the ruling by U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in September
that denied importation of the animals.
"We firmly disagree with the judge's decision, but the
extended appeal process would add to an already lengthy series
of legal proceedings, which would not be in the best interest of
the animals in Russia," aquarium officials said.
The aquarium sued the government in September 2013 for the
right to acquire the whales, captured in 2006 off the coast of
northern Russia in the Sea of Okhotsk. They are currently in the
care of Russian scientists.
Totenberg said in her strongly worded decision that the
aquarium's legal arguments amounted to "smoke and mirrors." She
noted that the organization had accused a division of the U.S.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) fisheries
service of "'cooking the books' to fabricate its rationale" for
denying the permit.
The Animal Welfare Institute, which was one of several
environmental groups that joined U.S. regulators in opposing the
importation, applauded the aquarium's decision.
