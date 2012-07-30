DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
WASHINGTON, July 30 Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, currently visiting a European continent plagued by an ongoing financial crisis, on Monday expressed confidence that authorities would take the necessary steps to stabilize the situation.
In a joint statement with Germany's Finance Ministry, the U.S. Treasury lauded progress in the reform efforts of Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy, all of which have faced varying degrees of pressure on their sovereign bond markets.
"The U.S. and Germany will continue to cooperate closely with their partners when advancing the policy agenda in autumn to further stabilize global and European economies," the Treasury said.
The release offered no additional details on specific measures but stressed "the need for policymakers to adopt and implement all reform steps required to deal with the financial crisis and crisis of confidence." (Reporting By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Neil Stempleman)
* Tight capital controls, deal scrutiny hurt investor confidence
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian stocks rose to a nearly six-year high on Monday after miner Vale SA unveiled a proposal to become a company with no defined controlling shareholders. Shares of Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, gained nearly 7 percent, driving gains in Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, which rose 1.16 percent. Shares in Bradespar, a key shareholder in holding company Valepar SA, posted their biggest int