Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONOLULU Dec 30 President Barack Obama will travel to Germany in late April to attend the trade show known as the Hannover Messe and to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top ally, the White House said on Wednesday.
The trade show is a major event in Germany, attracting some 200,000 people every year, the White House said.
"The president's participation - a first for a sitting U.S. president - presents an unique opportunity to showcase American innovation and ingenuity and to highlight the United States as a prime investment destination," the White House said in a statement.
Obama will also discuss efforts to advance U.S.-European talks on a transatlantic trade pact during his visit.
Obama, who is currently on vacation in Hawaii, is close to Merkel. The planned trip during his last year in office is meant as a gesture of goodwill. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order