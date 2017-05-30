UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BERLIN May 30 U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear with his latest tweet that he views Germany as a political opponent, said a senior German lawmaker from the Social Democrats, junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.
"Donald Trump makes clear with his tweet that he views Germany as a political opponent," Thomas Oppermann, head of the Social Democrats' (SPD) parliamentary group, told reporters on Tuesday.
Trump criticised Germany earlier on Tuesday for its trade surplus and military spending levels, a day after Merkel rammed home her doubts about the reliability of the United States as an ally.
In his tweet, Trump said: "We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change." (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)
