PHOENIX, Sept 7 A memoir by wounded Arizona
Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her retired astronaut
husband, Mark Kelly, will be released on Nov. 15, the book's
publisher said on Wednesday.
The book, titled "Gabby: A Story of Courage and Hope,"
will be published by Scribner.
It tells the story of Giffords' and Kelly's lives together
and chronicles the lawmaker's life and recovery since she was
shot through the head at a political rally in January, Scribner
said.
Six people were killed and 13 wounded, among them Giffords,
when a gunman opened fire at the "Congress on Your Corner"
event outside a Tucson, Arizona, grocery store
Giffords, who is receiving intensive physical therapy in
Houston, has been working closely on the book with Kelly and
co-writer Jeffrey Zaslow, an author and Wall Street Journal
columnist, the publisher said.
"Congresswoman Giffords has been fully engaged with the
collaborative writing process of the book at every step," said
Brian Belfiglio, a Scribner publicist.
The publisher, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, said in a
statement the book would also offer a "deeply personal account"
of Kelly's career path from combat pilot to commander of the
Space Shuttle Endeavour's final mission earlier this year.
Scribner said a portion of the authors' net proceeds would
go to charities in Arizona. Simon & Schuster is a division of
CBS Corp (CBS.N).
Jared Loughner was indicted on 49 counts following the
shootings. He is being treated at a hospital for federal
prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, after being declared
mentally incompetent to stand trial.
