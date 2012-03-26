(Corrects to switch quotes between Zadan and Meron, par 6)
NEW YORK, March 26 The producers of the new TV
musical drama series "Smash" were honored by gay and lesbian
watchdog group GLAAD at a gala on Saturday that highlighted gay
marriage and bullying.
Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, film and television producers
known for such movies as the Oscar-winning "Chicago," and
"Hairspray" were honored at New York's Gay and Lesbian Alliance
Against Defamation, or GLAAD, Media Awards.
The awards, hosted by Cory Montieth and Naya Rivera from the
hit TV musical show "Glee," recognize the best portrayals of gay
community members in film, television, radio, music, newspapers
and blogs.
GLAAD honored the efforts of Meron and Zadan on "Smash," the
program about a Broadway show that features a healthy gay
relationship, as well as several of the pair's previous efforts,
including the television movie "Serving in Silence."
In accepting the top award named after gay activist Vito
Russo, the producers noted they had received death threats for
their controversial 2003 miniseries, "The Reagans," which argued
that former U.S. President Ronald Reagan failed to recognize the
AIDS crisis.
Meron said being gay was "part of who I am, so it impacts
the work that we do," while Zadan said the pair had spent years
trying to "fight, persuade and manipulate" the entertainment
industry to include lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
characters and stories.
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein presented openly gay
high school student Katy Butler a special award in recognition
of her anti-bullying efforts, while outstanding TV segment was
awarded to "ABC World News with Diane Sawyer" for "Battle
Against Bullying."
The 2011 indie film, "Pariah," about a black teenager living
in Brooklyn, New York, who embraces her identity as a lesbian,
won outstanding film in limited release, and HBO's "Cinema
Verite" took home the best TV movie or miniseries award.
TV's "Dancing With The Stars" won outstanding reality TV
program for featuring contestant Chaz Bono, the transgender
child of singers Cher and Sonny Bono, who completed a
female-to-male sex change in 2010.
Pop Star Lady Gaga, who did not attend the awards, won
outstanding music artist for her album "Born This Way." Best
talk-show episode went to Oprah Winfrey's program for the
episode "Coming Out on the Oprah Show: 25 Years of Unforgettable
Guests."
Playwright Tony Kushner won the theater award for his play
"The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism
with a Key to the Scriptures."
Among other media winners were CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360",
Metro Weekly, The New York Times, The Boston Globe and The
Advocate.
GLAAD, which promotes positive images of LGBT people in the
media, will present additional media awards in Los Angeles on
April 21 and San Francisco on June 2.
(Reporting By Christine Kearney and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Peter Cooney)