UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
WASHINGTON Feb 28 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker Peugeot SA (PSA), but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.
At the Economic Club of Washington, Barra did not discuss in detail the talks with Peugeot that became public two weeks ago. She also raised concerns that a proposed U.S. "border adjustment tax" could be problematic if not done properly. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly