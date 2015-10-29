NEW YORK Oct 29 A former top prosecutor in Manhattan has been appointed as the federal monitor for General Motors Co following its agreement last month to pay $900 million to end a U.S. criminal probe over a lethal defect in its vehicle ignition switches.

Bart Schwartz, the former chief of the criminal division in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, will review policies and practices at GM including the adequacy of the automaker's procedures for addressing defects.

The appointment was disclosed on Thursday on the website of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office investigated GM. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)