By Tom Polansek
Nov 25 China's barriers to imports of some U.S.
genetically modified crops are disrupting seed companies' plans
for new product launches and keeping at least one variety out of
the U.S. market altogether.
Two of the world's biggest seed makers, Syngenta AG
and Dow AgroSciences, are responding with
tightly controlled U.S. launches of new GMO seeds, telling
farmers where they can plant new corn and soybean varieties and
how can the use them. Bayer CropScience told Reuters
it has decided to keep a new soybean variety on hold until it
receives Chinese import approval.
Beijing is taking longer than in the past to approve new GMO
crops, and Chinese ports in November 2013 began rejecting U.S.
imports saying they were tainted with a GMO Syngenta corn
variety, called Agrisure Viptera, approved in the United States,
but not in China.
The developments constrain launches of new GMO seeds by
raising concerns that harvests of unapproved varieties could be
accidentally shipped to the world's fastest-growing corn market
and denied entry there. It also casts doubt over the future of
companies' heavy investments in research of crop technology.
The stakes are high. Grain traders Cargill Inc and
Archer Daniels Midland Co, along with dozens of farmers,
sued Syngenta for damages after Beijing rejected Viptera
shipments, saying the seed maker misrepresented how long it
would take to win Chinese approval.
In the weeks since Cargill first sued on Sept. 12,
Syngenta's stock has touched a three-year low. ADM in its
lawsuit last week alleged the company did not follow through on
plans for a controlled launch of Viptera corn.
Syngenta says the complaints are unfounded.
Bayer, told by Beijing in September that the new soybean
seed, LL55, had not been approved for imports, says it will keep
on trying, seven years after the company first filed its
request. In the meantime, it will withhold the new seed. China
granted its last import approval for any GMO grain in June 2013.
TEN YEAR EFFORT
"Our objective is to get the approval and the clearance from
the Chinese authorities so that we can go into a full commercial
launch as soon as possible," said Frank Terhorst, global head of
seeds for the company.
It can take up to 10 years and $150 million to develop new
GMO seeds and further delays in Chinese approvals will raise
concerns about Bayer's future investment in new GMO products,
Terhorst said.
The slowdown in Beijing's regulatory process comes amidst
growing consumer sentiment against GMO food in China and
concerns amongst some government officials about excessive
dependence on U.S. food supplies.
China is a key market for the $12 billion U.S. agricultural
seeds business and for global grain traders and accounted for
nearly 60 percent of U.S. soybean exports and 12 percent of corn
exports two years ago. Nearly 90 percent of corn in the United
States is genetically engineered, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture, as farmers embrace technology that
helps kill weeds and fight pests.
It is a common practice to mix different corn varieties in
storage and during transportation, so a lack of approval for one
GMO variety can put at risk of rejection large shipments that
include approved GMO grains.
The controlled releases by Dow and Syngenta aim to bring new
GMO seeds to the U.S. market while assuring U.S. farmers and
exporters that the harvests will not be rejected by countries
that have not approved the GMO grain.
Dow AgroSciences this month said it will limit sales of its
new genetically modified corn and soybeans next year while it
waits for China's approval. Farmers who grow the new Enlist corn
must maintain isolation areas around their fields, use the corn
only as livestock feed, and submit to audits of their
compliance.
When Syngenta released its Agrisure Duracade corn this year,
which is approved in the United States but not by China, it
contracted grain handler Gavilon, owned by Japanese trading
house Marubeni Corp, to oversee the launch. Gavilon
assigned as many as six workers at its Omaha headquarters to
keep Duracade out of markets where it had not been cleared, said
Greg Konsor, general manager for grain operations.
At harvest, growers have to fill out canary-yellow tracking
agreements where they identify themselves, their trucking firms
and the destinations for their Duracade corn. The bright color
is meant to tell buyers the shipments require special attention.
Iowa farmer Gary Vetter said that after he planted 240 acres
of Duracade last spring, he received calls and certified mail
from Gavilon checking on his compliance with restrictions aimed
to keep the grain out of unapproved markets.
"No matter what, they want to know where the corn goes," he
said.
Controlled launches, however, are at best a temporary fix
because they are costly, complicated and risk accidental
contamination of other export grains, said Jim Sutter, chief
executive of the U.S. Soybean Export Council.
"The long-term solution is to work with our partners in
China and build confidence in the process in the way we want it
to work," he said. "Easier said than done."
(Additional reporting by Niu Shuping in Beijing; Editing by
David Greising and Tomasz Janowski)