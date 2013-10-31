Oct 30 A lobbying group for major U.S. food
manufacturers continues to run afoul of campaign finance laws in
the way that it has contributed funds to block a measure that
would require labeling of genetically modified foods in
Washington state, according to a statement issued Wednesday by
the state's attorney general.
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he will amend a
lawsuit filed Oct. 16 to raise the total amount he alleges the
Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) illegally concealed to
$11 million, from the $7.2 million in the original complaint.
GMA represents some of the world's largest food and beverage
companies and is lobbying heavily against the measure known as
I-522 that is set for a public vote in Washington state on Nov.
5. GMA is the largest contributor to the "No on 522" campaign.
The I-522 requires labeling of foods that are made with
genetically altered crops as well as labeling of genetically
engineered seeds and seed products sold in the state.
This measure would be the first of its kind in the United
States and both the food industry and biotech seed companies,
including Monsanto and DuPont, have poured
roughly $22 million into a campaign to defeat it.
The attorney general earlier alleged that the GMA illegally
collected and spent more than $7 million while shielding the
identity of its contributors. After the suit was filed, the GMA
registered its political committee on Oct. 18 and produced
information about a portion of its member contributions.
But the attorney general said Wednesday that $3.8 million in
contributions appear to have been collected by the GMA from its
members before it registered a political action committee, and
the contributions were not reported when it submitted its
disclosure documents on Oct. 18.
"These contributions increase the total amount the GMA
received and expended on electoral activity in Washington
without timely registering as political committee and reporting
the full amount of contributions collected," the attorney
general's office said in a statement.
GMA officials said in a statement that it has provided "full
transparency" to voters in regard to contributions made.
"Every single GMA contribution to the campaign and the
original source of those funds (including detailed lists of
companies and dollar amounts) has been reported to the
Washington State Public Disclosure Commission," the group said.
The Yes on 522 campaign, which is pushing for labeling of
GMO foods, repeated allegations that the food and biotech seed
industry is trying to unfairly "buy" the election.
"It is clear that the GMA ... broke the law. Not once but
multiple times now," said Delana Jones, campaign manager for Yes
on 522.
As of Tuesday, proponents of labeling had raised roughly
$6.8 million, compared to about $22 million raised by opponents,
according to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission.