By Carey Gillam
| July 23
July 23 The U.S. House of Representatives was
set to vote Thursday on a hotly debated measure that would block
mandatory labeling of foods made with genetically engineered
crops, including pre-empting a state law set to take effect next
year in Vermont.
Dubbed the Safe and Accurate Food Labeling Act by
supporters, but the "Deny Americans the Right to Know" or DARK
Act, by opponents, the measure appeared likely to pass the
House, according to lawmakers and lobbyists. It sailed through
the House Agriculture Committee last week.
House passage would mark a victory for corporate food and
agricultural interests that have lobbied for the bill, and a
blow to opponents, which include consumer, health and
environmental groups and organic food industry players.
"Poll after poll shows the majority of Americans want to
know if their food contains GMOs. I have this radical idea we
ought to give the American people what they want,"
Representative Jim McGovern said in an interview about his
opposition to the bill.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association, which represents more
than 300 food companies, has been a key architect of the bill,
which would squelch a series of state-by-state efforts to force
labeling of GMO foods.
The association sent a letter to House members Wednesday,
calling the legislation "critical to ensuring Americans have
access to safe and affordable food" and urging passage. The
group said allowing states to pass their own GMO labeling laws
would be "destructive" and costly.
Opponents of the bill said they expect it to pass in the
House. While the measure may stall in the Senate, they said it
could move ahead if it were attached to 2016 spending
legislation.
Labeling supporters said consumers have a right to know if
GMOs are in their food.
They cited a lack of scientific consensus on safety and
concerns about the herbicide glyphosate, which is widely used on
genetically modified crops. Residues of the pesticide have been
detected in foods and a World Health Organization research unit
earlier this year said it was classifying glyphosate as
"probably" cancer-causing for humans.
Opponents say mandatory labeling would raise food prices,
confuse consumers without cause, because they say GMOs are well
regulated and are no less safe or nutritious than foods made
with non-GMO ingredients.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Ken Wills)