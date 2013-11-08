Nov 8 Both sides of the costly and high-stakes
GMO labeling battle in Washington state say they see an even
bigger national fight ahead despite the apparent defeat of the
mandatory labeling measure by Washington state voters this week.
The measure died 47.05 percent to 52.95 percent, according
to results updated Thursday night by the Washington Secretary of
State's office as results continued to trickle in. The likely
loss followed a similar defeat last year in California when a
ballot initiative there also failed to pass.
"It is pretty well beyond any doubt," said Secretary of
State elections division spokesman David Ammons of the apparent
defeat of the labeling proposal. Results will be certified on
Dec. 4 and are unlikely to change much, he added.
The measures in Washington and California had early strong
support in polls. That support ebbed as food and agricultural
industry players poured millions of dollars into advertising
campaigns spelling out what the industry groups said were deep
flaws in the proposed laws. A consortium that includes General
Mills, Nestle USA, PepsiCo, Monsanto,
; and other corporate giants, contributed roughly $22
million to kill the labeling law.
Despite the Washington loss, proponents pushing for labeling
on food made from genetically modified crops cite progress in 20
other U.S. states, particularly in Massachusetts, New York and
New Hampshire. They say they will also turn up the pressure on
federal lawmakers and regulators.
The 2016 presidential election is a prime target for more
ballot initiative efforts due to higher voter turnout, they say.
"We'll keep bringing the fight until they give in," said
David Bronner, who has contributed more than $2 million to the
labeling effort through a California organic soap company he
owns. "The commitment of our movement... is huge and growing."
Opponents of labeling say they do not want to keep waging a
multi-million-dollar, state-by-state fight against mandatory GMO
labeling. Any labeling should be voluntary and follow standards
set at the federal level as state-by-state labeling could create
costly problems for food manufacturing and distribution
channels, they say.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association, (GMA) which
represents more than 300 food companies, is funding efforts in
25 states to defeat labeling measures. The group is pushing for
a "federal solution that will protect consumers by ensuring that
the FDA, America's leading food safety authority, sets national
standards for the safety and labeling of products made with GMO
ingredients," GMA CEO Pamela Bailey said in a statement.
Officials at Monsanto, which spent more than $5 million to
kill the Washington measure, say labeling supporters are trying
to create the false impression that biotech foods are harmful.
"We absolutely support the consumer's right to know," said
Robb Fraley, chief technology officer at Monsanto, the world's
largest seed company. "But we can't support misleading labels
that infer there is something unsafe about biotech products."
Monsanto has developed an array of biotech corn, soybeans
and other crops that have been genetically altered to repel
pests and tolerate direct spraying of herbicides. Those crops
are used in a vast array of food products.
The companies say the crops are safe and many scientific
studies back those claims. But there are also studies showing
links to human and animal health problems, and environmental
damage.
Proponents of labeling fear the food and biotech agriculture
companies will seek a federal ban to pre-empt more state
labeling efforts. But they continue to express confidence in
long-term victory.
"There is growing consumer outrage and backlash," said Dave
Murphy, executive director of Food Democracy Now, a consumer
group that support labeling. "We are going to wear them down. We
are going to win."