Jan 16 Four U.S. lawmakers joined with more than
200 food companies, organic farming groups, health and
environment organizations and other groups on Thursday to urge
President Barack Obama to require manufacturers to label food
products that contain genetically engineered ingredients.
The groups delivered a letter to the president dated Jan. 16
reminding Obama of a campaign pledge the groups said he made in
2007 as he campaigned in Iowa to work to label so-called GMO
foods.
The issue is hotly contested, with more than 20 states
considering laws to mandate labeling of foods made with
gene-altered corn, soybeans, sugar beets and other biotech
crops. Currently, labeling of such foods is voluntary.
Advocates of labeling say consumers deserve to know if the
food they eat contains GMOs. But the makers of biotech crops,
and many large food manufacturers have fought against mandatory
labeling, arguing that genetically modified crops are not
materially different and pose no safety risk, and labeling would
mislead consumers.
Among the signatories on Thursday's letter to President
Obama are the ice cream company Ben & Jerry's, cereal maker
Nature's Path, organic yogurt maker Stonyfield Farms, the
Consumer Federation of America and several environmental and
health groups.
"We believe there should be a mandatory national labeling
system. FDA has a duty to act when the absence of labeling would
leave consumers confused about the foods they buy," the groups
said in their letter.
Four Democratic members of Congress held a press conference
on Thursday to support the call on Obama for mandatory labeling
- U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio from Oregon; U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro
from Connecticut; U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster from New
Hampshire; and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree from Maine.
The move comes as the Grocery Manufacturers Association,
which represents more than 300 food companies, is pushing
Congress and the Food and Drug Administration to pre-empt any
state labeling mandates in favor of a federal standard for
voluntary labeling, and to allow some GMO foods to be labeled
"natural."
Most of the biotech crops on the market have been genetically
altered to repel pests or tolerate direct spraying of
herbicides. Those crops are used in a vast array of food
products.
The companies that develop them say the crops are safe, and
are backed by many scientific studies. But U.S. government
regulators do not independently test GMO crops before approving
them for commercialization. And there are also many studies
showing links to human and animal health problems, and
environmental damage.
Last October, an international coalition of scientists
declared there still was no consensus in the global scientific
community about the safety of genetically modified crops, which
were first commercialized in 1996.