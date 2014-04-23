By Carey Gillam
| April 23
April 23 A law that would make Vermont the first
U.S. state to enact mandatory labeling of foods made with
genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, received final approval
from state lawmakers on Wednesday and now heads to the
governor's desk.
The Vermont House of Representative passed the bill 114-30.
Last week, the Vermont Senate, by a vote of 28-2, approved the
measure, which requires foods containing GMOs sold at retail
outlets to be labeled as having been produced or partially
produced with "genetic engineering."
"Vermont's leading the nation on this, giving consumers
basic information about the food that they are eating," said
Falko Schilling, a spokesman for the Vermont Public Interest
Research Group, which backed the bill. "This is a model that the
rest of the country can look to moving forward."
The Vermont bill also makes it illegal to describe any food
product containing GMOs as "natural" or "all natural."
Unlike bills passed last year in Maine and Connecticut,
which require other states to pass GMO labeling laws before they
can be enacted, Vermont's contains no such trigger clause. The
law would take effect July 1, 2016.
Backers said they expect Gov. Peter Shumlin to sign it.
There was no immediate comment from the governor's office.
Vermont's effort comes as the developers of genetically
modified crops and the $360 billion U.S. packaged food industry
push for passage of a bill in Congress that would nullify any
state law to require labeling of foods made with such crops.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures,
more than two dozen states are considering GMO labeling bills.
Some of the most widely-used U.S. GMO crops are corn,
soybeans and canola, staple ingredients in packaged foods.
Backers of the Vermont bill said they expect the biotech
industry to sue to stop enactment, and the bill includes the
formation of a fund that could pay legal bills. Consumer groups
say labeling is needed because of questions about the safety of
GM crops for human health and for the environment.
Last October, a group of 93 international scientists said
there was a lack of empirical and scientific evidence to support
what they said were false claims by the biotech industry about a
"consensus" on safety. It said more independent research is
needed and studies showing safety tend to be funded and backed
by the biotech industry.
GMO crop developers such as Monsanto and their
backers say genetically modified crops have been overwhelmingly
proven safe.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, additional reporting
by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick Zieminski)