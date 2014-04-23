(Adds comments from Grocery Manufacturers Association,
paragraphs 12-13)
By Carey Gillam
April 23 A law that would make Vermont the first
U.S. state to enact mandatory labeling of foods made with
genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, received final approval
from state lawmakers on Wednesday and now heads to the
governor's desk.
The Vermont House of Representative passed the bill 114-30.
Last week, the Vermont Senate, by a vote of 28-2, approved the
measure, which requires foods containing GMOs sold at retail
outlets to be labeled as having been produced or partially
produced with "genetic engineering."
"Vermont's leading the nation on this, giving consumers
basic information about the food that they are eating," said
Falko Schilling, a spokesman for the Vermont Public Interest
Research Group, which backed the bill.
The Vermont bill also makes it illegal to describe any food
product containing GMOs as "natural" or "all natural."
Unlike bills passed last year in Maine and Connecticut,
which require other states to pass GMO labeling laws before they
can be enacted, Vermont's contains no such trigger clause. The
law would take effect July 1, 2016.
Backers of the law said they expect Governor Peter Shumlin
to sign it. Shumlin's office did not immediately comment.
The developers of genetically modified crops and the $360
billion U.S. packaged food industry are pushing for passage of a
bill in Congress that would nullify any state law to require
labeling of foods made with such crops.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures,
more than two dozen states are considering GMO labeling bills.
Some of the most widely-used GM crops are corn, soybeans and
canola, staple ingredients in packaged foods.
Consumer groups say labeling is needed because of questions
about the safety of GM crops for human health and for the
environment. Last October, a group of 93 international
scientists said there was a lack of empirical and scientific
evidence to support what they said were false claims by the
biotech industry about a "consensus" on safety. It said more
independent research is needed and studies showing safety tend
to be funded and backed by the biotech industry.
GMO crop developers such as Monsanto and their
backers say genetically modified crops have been overwhelmingly
proven safe.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association said Wednesday it was
evaluating whether to sue to try to stop "this misguided
legislation." Consumers can buy organic foods if they want to
avoid GMOs, the group said.
"GM crops are safe and have important benefits for people
and our planet," the GMA said in a statement. "The government
therefore has no compelling interest in warning consumers about
foods containing GM ingredients..."
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Additional reporting
by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Grant McCool)