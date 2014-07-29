(Details on lobbying report)
By Carey Gillam
July 29 One year after the launch of a social
media effort to allay consumers' concerns about the safety of
foods made from genetically modified crops, U.S. companies that
develop GMOs have further committed to a multimillion-dollar
campaign to defeat attempts to add GMO labels to such foods.
"We are not going to sit down for that (labeling),"
Cathleen Enright, spokeswoman for the effort, said in an
interview. "We want people to know how their food is grown ...
we support a right to know. It is the mechanism that we can't
abide."
Monsanto Co., Dow Chemical and other GMO
crop backers last summer kicked off an interactive website,
called GMO Answers, as the centerpiece of a broad effort to win
over consumers. A speakers' tour and social media advertising
are part of the effort.
The group has committed to spending millions more annually
for several more years on this campaign, Enright said. She would
not provide specifics on the campaign spending.
The money spent on the marketing campaign comes alongside
more than $80 million spent since 2012 by the biotech and food
industries to defeat mandatory labeling at the state and federal
levels, according to a report issued Tuesday by the
Environmental Working Group.
The companies disclosed $9.3 million in lobbying
expenditures in 2013 that made reference to GE labeling and $9
million lobbying Congress in the first quarter of 2014, the
report said. (here)
Despite the efforts, the industry still is fighting an
uphill battle, Enright said. Consumers and lawmakers who fear
the crops are unsafe and/or environmentally harmful are seeking
mandatory labeling of GMO foods in many states and at the
federal level. Oregon has placed GMO labeling on its November
ballot and Colorado citizens are gathering signatures for a
similar ballot initiative.
Still, Enright said, the GMO Answers campaign has made
notable progress in combating consumer fears, with executives
from Monsanto, Dow, DuPont and others fielding more than
600 questions from the public through the website's online
forum.
One point the companies are pushing is what they say is a
consensus in the scientific community on the safety of their
products, said Enright. Many international scientists dispute
that such a consensus exists, but the industry says studies
showing concerns are not valid.
The group has tracked media reports about GMOs since the
campaign began and has seen "measurable change," Enright said.
"We've seen the positive tone ... increase. That tells us we are
having an impact."
Scott Faber, executive director of Just Label It, which
supports mandatory GMO food labeling, said the industry efforts
are falling short. In May, Vermont became the first U.S. state
to pass a mandatory GMO labeling law, one that requires no
trigger before it takes effect July 1, 2016.
"They are losing," Faber said. "After this explosion of
anti-GMO labeling lobbying.. (they) have so little to show for
their efforts."
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Bill
Trott)