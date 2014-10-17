Oct 17 Opponents of GMO food labeling proposals
on the ballot next month in Oregon and Colorado have contributed
roughly $20 million for campaigning against the proposed laws,
nearly triple the money raised by supporters of the initiatives,
campaign finance reports show.
Both measures would require labels on foods made with
genetically engineered crops, which are common in the United
States. Voters in Colorado and Oregon weigh in on the issue in
mid-term election voting on Nov. 6.
Similar mandatory labeling measures failed at the ballot box
in California in 2012 and in Washington state in 2013. Vermont
passed a mandatory labeling law this year, but a group of
grocery manufacturers has sued to block the law.
Opponents who have contributed to defeat the measure include
a long list of corporate powerhouses such as Monsanto Co.
, the leading developer of biotech crops. Other large
contributors include PepsiCo Inc.,, Kellogg Co.
and Kraft Foods.
Campaign finance reports filed on Wednesday in Oregon show
opponents have pooled about $10.7 million to try to defeat the
measure. That compares to more than $5.5 million from supporters
of mandatory labeling.
In Colorado, many of the same labeling opponents have
contributed more than $11.2 million, versus roughly $441,000
contributed by supporters of labeling, according to campaign
reports filed this week.
Among the supporters of GMO labeling is the ice cream
company Ben & Jerry's, which is also one of the major financial
backers of the effort. Other supporters include food safety and
family farm groups, organic food companies and individuals.
Larry Cooper, co-chair of the coalition pushing for passage
of GMO labeling in Colorado, said he believes foes of labeling
want to fool consumers.
"For them to put in more than $11 million, obviously they
think it is important to try to fool Colorado voters," he said.
Colin Cochran, a spokesman for the opposition campaign in
Oregon, said a requirement to label GMO foods would confuse
consumers and add costs to food products.
"It won't really help voters with their food choices," said
Cochran. "It misleads consumers."
Supporters of GMO labeling say foods made with GMO
ingredients can be harmful to human health due to pesticide
residues and the altered crop genetics, and consumers deserve to
know if the food they eat are made with gene-altered corn,
soybeans, sugar beets and other biotech crops.
But opponents of labeling say genetically modified crops are
as safe as conventional crops, and labeling would be a costly
and logistically difficult burden on food manufacturers.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo; Editing by David
Gregorio)