By Carey Gillam
April 9 A Republican congressman from Kansas
introduced legislation on Wednesday that would nullify efforts
in multiple states to require labeling of genetically modified
foods.
The bill, dubbed the "Safe and Accurate Food Labeling Act,"
was drafted by U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo and is aimed at overriding
bills in about two dozen states that would require foods made
with genetically engineered crops to be labeled as such.
The bill specifically prohibits any mandatory labeling of
foods developed using bioengineering.
"We've got a number of states that are attempting to put
together a patchwork quilt of food labeling requirements with
respect to genetic modification of foods," said Pompeo. "That
makes it enormously difficult to operate a food system. Some of
the campaigns in some of these states aren't really to inform
consumers but rather aimed at scaring them. What this bill
attempts to do is set a standard."
Advocates of labeling say consumers deserve to know if the
food they eat contains GMOs, or genetically modified organisms.
Many consumer groups question both about the safety and the
environmental impacts of genetically modified foods, also
referred to as GMOs.
Makers of biotech crops and many large food manufacturers
have fought mandatory labeling, arguing that genetically
modified crops are not materially different and pose no safety
risk. They say labeling would mislead consumers.
Pompeo reiterated those claims, stating that GMOs are safe
and "equally healthy" and no labeling is needed.
"It has to date made food safer and more abundant," he said.
"It has been an enormous boon to all of humanity."
But some scientific studies warn of potential human and
animal health problems, and GMO crops have been tied to
environmental problems, including rising weed resistance.
Millions of acres of U.S. farmland have developed weed
resistance due to heavy use of crops that have been genetically
altered to withstand dousings of Monsanto's Roundup herbicide.
Ballot measures in California in 2012 and last year in
Washington state narrowly lost after GMO crop developers,
including Monsanto Co., and members of the Grocery
Manufacturers Association poured millions of dollars into
campaigns to defeat the measures.
Pompeo said he expects hearings on the bill sometime this
summer. The measure would amend the Federal Food, Drug, and
Cosmetic Act. One provision would make it mandatory for biotech
crop developers to notify the Food and Drug Administration
before they brings a new biotech seed to market and receive no
objection from the FDA.
Currently, companies typically voluntarily notify the FDA
and consult with the agency, but it is not mandatory for them to
do so, and the FDA does not conduct independent safety testing
of GMOs.
Another provision of the Pompeo measure requires the FDA to
promulgate regulations that specify a maximum permissible level
of inadvertent GMO presence that is allowed in foods bearing
non-GMO labeling.
Backers of mandatory labeling of foods made with genetically
modified crops said the bill is a sign that the GMA - the
grocers' group - and biotech seed developers fear growing
consumer distrust of GMO foods.
"They know that the food movement's power is growing and
that labeling is not a matter of if but when." said Colin
O'Neil, director of government affairs for the Center for Food
Safety, a non-profit group that supports mandatory GMO labeling.
"They are afraid of state action and now they're trying to
steal away consumer choice in Congress," he said.
There are currently 66 active bills and ballot initiatives
in process in 27 states to require labeling of foods made with
GMOs, according to the Environmental Working Group, which is
tracking the measures.
Oregon has a ballot initiative set for a vote this fall.
"The vast majority of Americans... consistently tell
pollsters that they want the right to know whether there are GE
(genetically engineered) ingredients in their food," said Scott
Faber, senior vice president for government affairs at the EWG.
