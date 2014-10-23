(Adds common weight of nugget, will be on display until Sunday)
Oct 23 A 5-pound gold nugget dug up in Northern
California this past summer and believed to be the largest
privately held piece of its kind from the state was offered for
sale at $400,000 on Thursday.
The chunk of gold, which is the size of a misshapen baked
potato and weighs 72 troy ounces, or about 5 pounds (2.3 kg), is
on display at the San Francisco Fall Antiques Show from Thursday
through Sunday, said David McCarthy, senior numismatist for
Kagin's Inc.
The California-based numismatic firm was billing it as the
"Butte Nugget" because it was unearthed in Butte County in
Northern California by a man prospecting for gold on public land
in July, according to the company.
The firm did not identify the man for whom it is selling the
nugget or where in the county it was discovered.
"There are bigger ones in museums and there were bigger ones
certainly near the Gold Rush period, but today it's believed to
be the largest gold nugget in private hands in California," said
Donald Kagin, president of Kagin's.
McCarthy, who evaluated the find, said the man who found it
photographed its excavation step by step and took McCarthy to
the spot where it was unearthed, but not before blindfolding
him.
"I've seen the pictures of the nugget being slowly exposed
as he was digging it up, it was very obvious it had been in the
ground for a very long time," McCarthy said.
Kagin's earlier this year offered for sale pieces from a
trove of rare Gold Rush-era coins that were discovered in
California last year by a couple walking their dog and assessed
at more than $10 million. Many of the coins were offered on
Amazon.com.
Adrian Ash, head of research at gold and silver exchange
company BullionVault, said in an email the gold content was
largely irrelevant and that the nugget's value derived from its
unusual size.
"Unlike a big diamond, its price would be destroyed by
working it into an objet d'art," Ash said.
McCarthy said that if someone agreed to pay the $400,000
asking price for the nugget before Sunday, he would seek to have
it remain on display until then.
