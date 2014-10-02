Oct 2 A lawyer who represents about a dozen
female celebrities whose private photos were posted online by
hackers has threatened to sue Google Inc for failing
to take the photos off its websites, according to reports.
Martin Singer, an entertainment industry lawyer, said in a
letter on Wednesday that Google "is making millions and
profiting from the victimization of women" and could be liable
for over $100 million in damages, the New York Post reported.
The letter did not say which celebrities Singer represents.
Google "knows that the images are hacked stolen property,
private and confidential photos and videos unlawfully obtained
and posted by pervert predators who are violating the victims'
privacy rights and basic human decency," Singer said, according
to the Post.
Singer could not be reached immediately to confirm the
letter. Google did not immediately return an email and phone
call seeking comment.
Singer said he sent Google multiple notices of violation of
the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which requires Internet
service providers to remove copyrighted material upon request,
according to the report.
He said that while other sites, like Twitter, had
complied with the requests and removed the photos, Google was
still displaying them in its search results and hosting them on
its YouTube and blogspot websites.
Singer demanded that Google immediately remove all the
offending images. He also asked Google to preserve records
related to the images, "pending subpoenas to be issued in the
upcoming/pending litigation," according to the report.
Numerous celebrities including actresses Jennifer Lawrence
and Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Sports Illustrated swimsuit
model Kate Upton had private pictures stored on their Apple
iCloud accounts stolen and posted on popular websites
including 4chan and reddit since early September.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)