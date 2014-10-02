(Adds statement from Google)
By Brendan Pierson
Oct 2 A lawyer who represents about a dozen
female celebrities whose private photos were posted online by
hackers has threatened to sue Google Inc for failing
to take the photos off its websites, according to the New York
Post.
Martin Singer, an entertainment industry lawyer, said in a
letter on Wednesday that Google "is making millions and
profiting from the victimization of women" and could be liable
for over $100 million in damages, the New York Post reported on
Wednesday. The letter did not say which celebrities Singer
represents.
Google "knows that the images are hacked stolen property,
private and confidential photos and videos unlawfully obtained
and posted by pervert predators who are violating the victims'
privacy rights and basic human decency," Singer said, according
to the Post.
Singer could not be reached to confirm the letter.
Singer said he sent Google multiple notices of violation of
the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which requires Internet
service providers to remove copyrighted material upon request,
according to the report.
He said that while other sites, such as Twitter Inc
, had complied with the requests and removed the photos,
Google was still displaying them in its search results and
hosting them on its YouTube and blogspot websites.
Singer demanded that Google immediately remove all the
offending images. He also asked Google to preserve records
related to the images, "pending subpoenas to be issued in the
upcoming/pending litigation," according to the report.
"We've removed tens of thousands of pictures - within hours
of the requests being made - and we have closed hundreds of
accounts," Google said in a statement.
Numerous celebrities including actresses Jennifer Lawrence
and Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Sports Illustrated swimsuit
model Kate Upton had private pictures stored on their Apple Inc
iCloud accounts stolen and posted on popular websites
including 4chan and Reddit since early September.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)