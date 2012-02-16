WASHINGTON Feb 16 President Barack Obama
urged lawmakers on Thursday to grant him the power to reform and
consolidate federal agencies, sending a bill to Congress that
would help him fend off election-year charges by Republicans
that he favors big government.
The law would reinstate a power last wielded by President
Ronald Reagan, a hero to the Republican Party, as Obama
campaigns for re-election in the Nov. 6 election.
The White House said last month it would start by using the
authority, if granted, to close the Commerce Department and
shift a number of export-focused agencies, including the Office
of the U.S. Trade Representative, into a new agency.
"We cannot allow redundant bureaucracy and unnecessary red
tape to stand in the way of creating good jobs here at home,"
Obama said in a statement to announce that the Consolidating and
Reforming Government Act of 2012 had been sent to Capitol Hill.
Republicans, campaigning to deny him a second White House
term, portray the president as a tax-and-spend liberal
responsible for a bloated government. But they said they were
ready to work with him on this issue, if he would do their
legislative proposals the same courtesy.
"We're happy to take a look at it, just as we hope the
president will take a look at the nearly 30 jobs bills the House
has already passed," said Brendan Buck, spokesman for House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in
Congress.
(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Peter Cooney)