* Five Republicans say won't expand health program for poor
* Democrats say Republicans bash law but will take federal
money
* Presidential election may sway decisions
By Lisa Lambert
WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia July 14 The Supreme Court
decision allowing U.S. states to opt out of expanding Medicaid,
the health insurance program for the poor, is pitting governor
against governor, with Democrats accusing Republicans of being
more concerned with election-year politics than solving
healthcare problems.
The issue that dominated the annual National Governors
Association meeting this weekend in the historic Virginia town
of Williamsburg was the court's ruling that Congress cannot
penalize states who refuse to enroll a wider group of people in
Medicaid, which is operated by states with federal
reimbursements.
The Affordable Care Act, which would expand coverage to
families with incomes of up to about $30,000, had directed
Congress to withhold Medicaid funds from a state that did not
expand the expensive program, which already can take up to a
third of state spending.
In the two weeks since the court's decision, five Republican
governors have opted out of expanding their states' programs and
at least four more are leaning toward the same. Many more are
undecided. These governors say they were caught
by surprise after expecting the court to either strike down or
uphold the entire law that they derisively call "Obamacare."
"We're going to make a very careful review of it and do what
I think is best for the people of Pennsylvania," Governor Tom
Corbett, a Republican who came into office during the party's
strong showing in the 2010 elections, told Reuters on the
sidelines of the conference. "The Supreme Court decision changed
the dynamic."
He bristled at the notion, offered by Democrats, that he was
only half-heartedly considering the option to appease political
supporters, saying he would not "comment on other governors
criticizing the governors who are taking their time to review
this."
Democrats say the extra federal money attached to the
expansion will prove too good for most governors to pass up,
especially as Medicaid and other healthcare costs continue to
soar. Under the healthcare law, states will be reimbursed 100
percent for anyone who enrolls during the expansion. That rate
will eventually taper off, but only to 90 percent.
Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, a Democrat, said
Republicans will criticize the Medicaid directive but then
accept the additional money.
"My guess is that they will beat up the president for
passing a great bill until he's re-elected and then join up and
take the money because they know it's the best thing for their
states," he told Reuters.
COVERING MORE PEOPLE
Some states already grant benefits to more people than the
federal Medicaid program covers and consider the Affordable Care
Act a reprieve from costs they have shouldered alone.
"The Republicans don't really mean what they're saying. If
in fact this law is enacted as of 2014, I urge every Republican
governor who says they won't take the money after the election
to resign if they end up taking the money," Connecticut Governor
Dannel Malloy, a Democrat, said. "It's far beyond posturing.
They're trying to impact a presidential election by telling
untruths."
For Republicans, though, the presidential election affects
their decisions on the expansion. Governor Mary Fallin of
Oklahoma told reporters she would decide on the option before
the election, but noted the presumptive Republican presidential
nominee, Mitt Romney, has said he would repeal the law.
Her fellow Republican, Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, a
rising star in the party, would not commit to a timeframe for
expanding Medicaid or for deciding on creating a state-run
exchange for private insurance. His state was the first of 26 to
sue the federal government over the law.
"The presidential race does impact the healthcare decision,
because I don't want to spend any taxpayer money - either
federal taxpayers or state taxpayers' - in building an exchange
or expanding a program that may look dramatically different in
six months," McDonnell said at a news conferences.
Delaware Governor Jack Markell, set to head the governors'
group, embraces the expansion as the most prudent spending
choice. If more people have insurance, fewer uninsured people
will turn to expensive emergency rooms to treat minor issues and
pass the bill onto taxpayers, the Democrat said.
"We have to understand there is a really significant cost of
doing nothing and it's the cost of uncompensated care," he said
in an interview.
While the governors meeting is intended as a bipartisan
exchange of ideas, Markell said that the weekend's interactions
would have little influence on his decision.
"Governor McDonnell and I have fundamentally different
approaches to the expansion, and my guess is at the end of the
day, he and I are... going to stay where we are," he told a news
conference.
