By Tom Polansek and Karl Plume
MANHATTAN, Ill., March 29 Three years into a
grain market slump, U.S. farmers are set to plant more corn,
taking a calculated gamble that higher sales will help them make
up for falling prices without triggering even more declines.
Forecasts suggest that at current prices growers will be
able to cover their variable expenses such as seed and
fertilizer. By planting more and scrimping on everything from
labor to crop chemicals, farmers hope to cover a portion of
hefty fixed costs, including land rents.
Their strategy marks a reversal from the last time that
prices for corn, soybeans and wheat fell for three years running
in mid-1980s. At that time, farmers cut production and prices
began rising.
Illinois farmer Dave Kestel said he would be lucky to break
even on the corn he planned to start planting in April on his
farm in Manhattan, an hour's drive southwest from Chicago. He
aims to plant roughly the same area as last year, about 500
acres (202.34 hectares), despite lower prices.
"It's a vicious circle, but you still do it," Kestel said,
about planting corn.
Barring a weather disaster, more corn planted means a bigger
harvest that will add to massive global crop inventories that
have kept prices below break-even levels. The swollen stockpiles
also make any price recovery unlikely even if U.S. output were
to decline.
With no rebound in sight, cranking up production might be
the best shot U.S. farmers have at balancing their books in a
falling market, economists say.
Still, many will fall short of covering the outlays they
cannot change, and paying for land and the cost of depreciating
machinery will drag operations into the red, they warn.
Variable expenses often make up roughly half of a corn
farmer's costs, economists say, although those vary from farm to
farm and state to state.
"There still is a fixed cost out there no matter what you
do, so the incentive is to go out there and get the variable
cost covered and eat into the fixed cost," said Gary Schnitkey,
a University of Illinois economist.
In major grain-producing states of the Midwest, losses from
growing corn this year could top $100 per acre, according to
forecasts from economists and academics.
In central Illinois, for example, planting corn will bring
in gross revenues of $777 per acre, according to University of
Illinois estimates. After variable and fixed costs of $858 per
acre, farmers are expected to lose $81 an acre.
THREE-YEAR SLUMP
This year is shaping up to be the first time since records
began in 1973 when U.S. farmers have increased corn plantings in
the face of a three-year slide in prices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts farm
incomes will fall 3 percent this year after a 38 percent slump
in 2015 and a 27 percent drop in 2014. Big harvests threaten to
prolong the pain well into 2017.
For corn, cash receipts are expected to drop 1.7 percent
from last year to $46.4 billion, according to the USDA.
In the 1980s, farmers cut production after prices dropped
and put land into the government's new Conservation Reserve
Program (CRP), which pays farmers to let fields sit fallow to
benefit the environment, said Dwight Aakre, a farm management
specialist for North Dakota State University's Extension
Service, which offers advice to the public.
The deadline for enrolling in the program for 2016 has long
passed.
Instead, farmers are betting on corn because it offers
greater potential than soybeans for blockbuster yields if the
weather is favorable, and for higher prices if the weather is
not, economists say.
The USDA is expected to estimate corn plantings at 90
million acres (364,217 square kilometers), up 2.2 percent from
2015, and soybean plantings at 83.1 million, up 0.5 percent, in
a report on Thursday, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
That would put corn plantings about the same as the latest
projection from February, at an area roughly the size of
Germany. The USDA in February estimated soybean plantings would
be lower at 82.5 million acres.
Aakre said plantings should shrink to help prices eventually
recover. However, farmers focus on keeping their operations
afloat this year, instead of tightening global supplies.
"The industry needs to contract, but if the farmer contracts
he makes (his) situation worse," he said.
To save money, Kestel, a mountain climber and former flight
attendant, is repairing his planting machine himself, rather
than paying a mechanic $80 an hour to do it. He may not pay for
an airplane to spray his crops with fungicide as he did last
year.
"I figure I'm out here cutting a fat hog," he said.
