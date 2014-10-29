CHICAGO Oct 29 Bunge North America's large grain terminal elevator in Cincinnati, Ohio, withdrew its grain bids this week and is likely to remain closed through at least year-end after an explosion damaged the facility weeks ago, grain merchandises said on Wednesday.

"No decisions have been made on Cincinnati," said Bunge spokeswoman Deb Seidel, who would not provide further details on the elevator.

The explosion occurred on Aug. 22 and there were no injuries, the company said.

The elevator near the Ohio River ships grain by rail into the Southeast poultry market. Grain merchandisers familiar with the situation told Reuters the facility has stopped bidding for corn, soybeans and wheat and will not reopen this harvest season due to damages from the explosion.

The facility has a capacity to hold 4 million bushels of grain, according to industry sources.

Bunge North America is an arm of Bunge Ltd, one of the world's four largest agricultural trading houses, which processes and exports commodities globally. (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by David Gregorio)